Focus on nutrition to start the new year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Eating healthier is on the mind of many in the New Year. It’s a time many people try to transform their diets, but you want to make sure you do it the right way.

Kelley Marvin, owner and founder of Inspired Nutrition by Kelley, stopped by Studio 15 for some tips.

Her biggest suggestion for anyone looking to have a better diet is to ask where your food is coming from. She says knowing the source of your food is key to bettering yourself.

Kelley also suggests making small changes to improve your lifestyle.

If you need a little extra boost, Kelley offers services through her business. You can click here for more information.