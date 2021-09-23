Flu vaccine clinic to be hosted in DeKalb Co. as training exercise

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The DeKalb County Health Department will be hosting a free drive through flu vaccination clinic on Wednesday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Dayspring Community Church parking lot in Auburn.

“The drive thru clinic is a great opportunity for the community to assist [their] local health department in mass vaccination preparedness. This clinic is used as a training exercise in case of an emergency situation where medications and/or medical supplies would need to be distributed to DeKalb County residents,” the DeKalb County Homeland Security said.

In addition to the clinic, there will also be a free will donation food drive. Canned goods, dried foods and cash will be accepted to benefit the St. Joseph Soup Kitchen in Garrett.

Next week there will also be two COVID-19 vaccination and testing clinics offered in Auburn at the following locations and times:

ACD Museum parking lot on Sept. 29 and 30 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

DeKalb County Fairground near Middaugh Hall on Sept. 30, Oct. 1 and Oct. 2 from noon – 8 p.m.

Both of these clinics will offer the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccinations, the department said.