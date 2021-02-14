Flower shop raises donations for bouquets for all assisted living homes in Paulding County

ANTWERP, Oh. (WANE) – A flower shop in Antwerp made sure Paulding County nursing home residents had a Valentine’s Day.

Petals and Vines put out a call on Facebook asking for donations so that they could supply each resident of one Paulding County assisted living home with an arrangement of carnations.

Within hours, they raised enough money to give flowers to all 171 residents living in the county’s four assisted living homes. Owner Denise Coleman said the almost instant support was unexpected, and she is glad that the Paulding community is able to share the love with some of their most isolated citizens.

“We needed to share some love, it’s all about our community, our little corner of the world,” Coleman said, “Paulding County is an amazing community.”

Coleman also said she would like to continue this special Valentine’s gesture in the coming years, “We just have so much love and support in our county. We just needed a little nudge.”

The total amount of money raised for the assisted living homes flower bouquets will be tallied by Petals and Vines on Monday.