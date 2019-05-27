Flooring store turns into military museum for Memorial Day

From home furnishing store to museum. A business in Willshire, Ohio, has transformed its walls to honor veterans this weekend.

Willshire Home Furnishings wants to remind people the true meaning of Memorial Day. So, the owners have turned their store into a temporary museum.

There are 161 military uniforms that people have brought in to display. There is also military memorabilia and pictures and information of the men that wore each uniform.

The owner of the store, Aleta Weiss, came up with the idea when she found all of her father’s military items.

For nine years now she has transformed her store so people can go in and reflect on the sacrifice these men have made.

“I want them [visitors] to feel gratitude for the military men that has filled these uniforms and the great sacrifice that them and their families have made through the years, and just celebrate their lives,“ Weiss added.

There is also a fundraising factor to the display. Visitors can donate to benefit Honor Flight Northeast Indiana. To date, the store has donated more than $8,000 to send heroes to Washington, D.C. to visit and reflect at their memorials.