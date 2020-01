JAY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — High water has closed a stretch of S.R. 1 in Jay County.

The Jay County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that S.R. 1 between S.R. 67 and S.R. 26 is closed due to water across the road.

A detour route was not provided.

WANE 15’s Live Doppler 15 Fury weather team is forecasting rain throughout the area through Saturday.