Flock for the Box raises money for Safe Haven Baby Boxes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — United Motorcycle Enthusiasts and the Handsome Boys Motorcycle club partnered with Safe Haven Baby Boxes for a fundraising event.

It happened at MVP Lanes on Saturday, Money raised supports the organization’s mission that no baby is left behind. They did that with live entertainment and a live auction to raise money.

Jennifer Melgoza’s adopted daughter Grace was the third baby to be surrounded to a Safe Haven Baby Box. She said she’s grateful for their existence because otherwise, she does not know where her daughter would be today.

“Without the boxes, we don’t know what our daughter’s story would have been like,” said Melgoza. “But we know what it is and because of the boxes, and there are so many other children out there, that because of the fact that extra chance they’ve had that chance at a life that they may not have had before.”

There are currently around 75 Safe Haven Baby Boxes installed around the country.