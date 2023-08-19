FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Post Miami 1755 will be taking residence back to the 1750’s August 26 and 27 to experience what life was like in Indiana during the time.

In the 1750s the Old Fort was a French outpost known as Post Miami where British and French forces fought for control over the area. At the Old Fort experience what life was like, watch cannons fire as you talk with fur traders, Native Americans, civilians, and soldiers. French chefs and bakers will also be there to serve the public traditional dishes.

The event will run from 10 am to 5 pm Saturday and 10 am to 4 pm Sunday on August 26 and 27th. All events are free and open to the public with donations being accepted.

For more information head to The Old Fort’s website.