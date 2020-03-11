Flagstar laying off 58 to ‘align branches with bank’s model’

TROY, Mich. (WANE) — Flagstar Bank, which took over the area’s Wells Fargo branches just over a year ago, will lay off nearly 60 workers across five states, WANE 15 has confirmed.

Flagstar spokewoman Susan Bergesen said in a statement that a “one-year analysis” of its branches found a staff reduction would “best serve our community base.” All told, 58 positions will be cut, Bergesen said.

It’s not clear which branches will be impacted. Bergesen said not every branch in Fort Wayne will be affected.

“It’s been over a year since we acquired 52 branches from Wells Fargo in five states, including 33 in Indiana,” said Bergesen. “As we went through the integration, it became clear that that our acquired branches operated under a less centralized model that required more staff. We’re now taking the step to align staff in these branches with the Flagstar model, so that we can all operate in the same way with the same clearly defined roles.”

Bergesen said the layoffs account for about 1 percent of Flagstar’s 4,500-person workforce.

Flagstar will help impact employees with transitions to their “next opportunity” with severance packages, and offer them “priority for openings locally and in other business units.”

Bergesen said the the layoffs were not based on business or employee performance.

“We remain committed to Fort Wayne and all the communities we serve,” said Bergesen.