FLAGS 4 FALLEN runners to carry US flags while completing 5K in honor of fallen Americans

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – FLAGS 4 FALLEN announced that it will have three runners honoring fallen Americans during the COPS and ROBBERS 5K race on May 22.

The three runners will carry full size U.S. flags in memory of:

Officer Phil Rissot of the Goshen Police Department, who died in 2014

Meagan Toothman, who died at the Indiana State Fair Stage Collapse in August 2011

Rebeca Garcia, a Fort Wayne resident who was killed by a drunk driver while she was coming home from work in January 2021

FLAGS 4 FALLEN said it expects to have representatives of the Goshen Police Department at the race to accept Officer Rissot’s flag, as well as members of Rebeca Garcia’s “TX Roadhouse family” at the finish line to accept her flag.

For more information on FLAGS 4 FALLEN, visit the organization’s Facebook page.