Five win Allen County Sustainability Awards Friday

Amy Beatty of Amy J. Beatty Valuations was one of five people or organizations chosen this year to win the 2021 Allen County Department of Environmental Management Sustainability Awards. With her is Tom Fox, the agency’s director.

Anyone who’s cleared a house of all the stuff inside knows what a task it can be.

Amy Beatty, of Amy J. Beatty Valuations, has been in the business for 10 years and has filled thousands of cardboard boxes.

Beatty combined her business expertise with her commitment to repurposing and recycling as much of the items as possible.

Friday, she was one of five business owners or dedicated environmentalists to win a sustainability award, part of the 2021 Allen County Department of Environmental Sustainability Awards. The awards were announced at the Allen County Commissioner’s meeting Friday.

From left: Amy Beatty, Shawn Kelly, Tom Fox (at mic), director of the Allen County Department of Environmental Management, and Maraiah Russell and Heath Hurst. All were recipients of the 2021 Allen County Sustainability Awards. Behind them: county commissioners Therese Brown and Rich Beck.

Tom Fox, director of the county department, said the awards have been distributed for about 30 years. Twenty nominations for the award were submitted this year, he added.

Beatty said her inspiration comes from a prayer at Trinity Episcopal Church where she is a member: “God has given us this good earth and we ask for the wisdom and the will to conserve it.”

Other winners included:

Shawn Kelly, manager of buildings and Grounds for Midtowne Realty. According to information distributed at the meeting, Kelly oversees trash collection, recycling and composting for five apartment buildings with 260 units downtown. They are Garrison Flats, Westberry Apartments, Jackson Manor, Worthington Manor and Regency House Apartments. Kelly sorts trash into the correct bins, pulls out food items for composting and furniture and other such items for donations or reuse.

Maraiah Russell and Heath Hurst have dedicated their lives to living green. The two have a native plants garden, a vegetable garden and compost bed. They hang out their clothes to dry, ride their bicycles to work as much as possible and carry reusable shopping bags.

This Day Forward co-founders Heather Krempel and Amy Moser work with low-income people when they plan a special event. Their boutique features new and gently used formal wear, shoes, jewelry and more, much of it donated.

Krempel and Moser, in turn, donate some items to nursing homes, assisted living centers and other organizations, achieving a two-fold goal of lowering wedding expenses and promoting sustainability.

Blessing Moon Herbs, a local herbal shop at 2805 E. State Blvd. owned by Brittany Bowen, operates her business with a no trash policy. All the shop’s waste is reused, recycled or composted.

For more information on recycling, composting and waste disposal, Fox asks that people go to acwastewatcher.org.