FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Rockers Five Finger Death Punch and country rocker Brantley Gilbert have announced a joint arena tour, and it’ll stop in Fort Wayne.

The powerhouses will perform at the Memorial Coliseum on Thursday, Nov. 10. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Five Finger Death Punch

Brantley Gilbert

Five Finger Death Punch has 25 top to singles and scored 12 No. 1 singles. They’ve registered 8 billion streams and set a world record for most consecutive Mainstream Rock Airplay No. 1 hits. 5FDP are set to release their ninth studio album, AFTERLIFE, this week.

Brantley Gilbert has seven No. 1 hits and won an American Music Award for Favorite Country Album.

Five Finger Death Punch and Brantley Gilbert previously partnered on their global No. 1 hit, “Blue On Black” in 2019.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at the Memorial Coliseum ticket office, at ticketmaster.com, the TM mobile app, or at livenation.com.