5 COVID questions with Parkview CEO Mike Packnett

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Parkview Health CEO Mike Packnett gave WANE 15 an exclusive recap of the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic.

Q: How prepared were you in March and how far ahead of the curve do you feel now?

A: It’s kind of amazing when we think about 300 days of the pandemic and I was recalling some of the first days and thinking about how much we’ve learned since that time. And I remember our first patient and going outside that patient’s room and just watching the nurse almost literally running into that patient’s room to take care of that person. I witnessed such bravery that day. The innovation and resilience of our 13,000 co-workers who have come together like I’ve never seen. I’m just so proud of them.

You know, we were very prepared. It’s really our role in the community to be prepared. We have so many people throughout the organization that spend a lot of time thinking about these things. Day one of the pandemic, we stood up an incident command center and now 300 days later, we still have that incident command center up and going. So we’re very prepared. Since the beginning of the pandemic, we’ve added 200 inpatient beds. To put that in context, that’s bigger than most hospitals in Indiana. It would be a different story – you would have been interviewing me much earlier than today to say “We’re out of beds. We can’t provide the access.” Another thing that maybe gets lost a little bit is over the last 20 years, we’ve built six hospitals, a lot of those in our rural areas. And we built them to state-of-the-art standards. I’m so proud of those hospitals. They have about half of our total COVID census and they’re able to take care of those patients without having to send them into Fort Wayne. That’s important for them, it’s important for us and it’s important for their families. So we’ve been able to take care of every COVID patient that’s come to us but just as important, we’ve been able to take care of every heart attack, cancer or stroke patient so I just marvel at our staff.

Q: Did you have some worst-case scenarios planned?

A: You really want to plan for the absolute worst so the Coliseum comes into play way down the line. But we have an ability to convert some of our rooms to semi private. We’re able to re-purpose some other spaces. We’re able to keep people in the ER a little bit longer, if necessary, so we can go up a lot more than we are today and still take great care of our patients. Even with this last surge, we still have capacity to be able to take care of folks in a great way.

Q: There was never a point you were worried you would have to stop treating either COVID or heart attacks?

A: Yeah, we’ve never gotten to that point. Two weeks ago we had our biggest surge. We never really got to a red zone but we were in the yellow and we were very concerned. Why was there such a significant spread pre-Thanksgiving? We still don’t have all the answers to that. But fortunately, a week ago, we started seeing things plateau. And so now, what I’m concerned about is with Christmas and New Year’s coming, what kind of transmission of the disease will we see?

Q: What do you say to encourage employees during this marathon of care?

A: Just gratitude. Our team has been so inspiring to me. I especially think about our co-workers on our patient floors. Many of them work 12 hour shifts. And one co-worker wrote to me last week. I thought these two words captured it: intense uncertainty. Maybe their husband’s or their spouse’s job changed or maybe lost a job. Kids are in school one day, out the next. If they need childcare, the childcare center may call in the morning to say “we’re closed.” It’s this intense uncertainty for such a long period of time that has me so concerned. How can we assist them? We’re doing a lot of things to assist with childcare, but it’s a tough road for many of our folks. So my messages are almost exclusively gratitude.

Q: How has the pandemic affected Parkview financially?

A: When we were shut down (during the initial governor mandate), we had a 10 week period where it was really tough. We lost about $100 million during that timeframe. Part of being prepared in the past has been to make sure our balance sheet was strong. We were able to weather that. We had no layoffs. We had no reduction in pay for folks. We knew we needed every one of our 13,000 people. We didn’t know how long this pandemic was going to last back in April, but we knew it was going to be pretty long term. And so we were able to keep everybody working during those times and our financial picture has really strengthened in the last couple of months. We’re not doing some elective inpatient surgeries again (by Indiana mandate) but we’re well able to handle both COVID and non-COVID patients. We’ve continued to demonstrate to the public that we’ve got this.

Bonus Q: If you see light at the end of the tunnel, how long do you think the tunnel is?

A: A couple of different tunnels that I look at: one – how long will it be before we get shots in the arms of the most vulnerable among us? We still have too many people dying of COVID, too many people in the ICUs. We’re too close to the edge of capacity throughout Northeast Indiana. I think that’s the one tunnel that has a bright light shining in it. We can see it. When we had our first co-workers vaccinated, I didn’t realize how much emotion I was going to feel that day. I remember I was watching. There were a number of people standing around looking. We kind of looked at each other and then I said, “I think we’ve got to applaud. We have to clap for this” and we did. And there was this rush of emotion – these tears of joy. As I thought about that. I didn’t appreciate how much of a boost this would give our co-workers to say “there is an end to this.” From a hospitalization standpoint, that end is in sight. We can get shots in the arms of our co-workers to keep us safe. So that tunnel looks really good to me. Now, the other tunnel would be for the general public. The polls are changing. More people are saying that they’ll take the vaccine. Some are saying “well, you take it first, then I’ll take it later.” But if we can get up to that 75% or 80%, we can smash this virus. If we can get that done, sometime in the summer before we go into next winter, then I will feel really good, as your health care system, that we’re going to be able to take anything that this virus or some variant would dish at us.

Along with several other nursing leaders, Jackie Myers, RN, director, Nursing Services, Patient Care Systems, wrote this letter, which was recently shared with the Parkview Regional Medical Center board of directors, as well as all co-workers at PRMC. Packnett read the last paragraph during our interview.

Since we began caring for patients with COVID-19 in March, there has never been a time that we have not had patients in ICU or on the medical units with COVID-19. It is hard work physically, mentally and spiritually to care for these patients, but they have also transformed us. Today, I want to share with you the good things we want to take with us on the other side of COVID-19.

We are better at supporting each other. We thought we had good teamwork but working on a COVID-19 unit has taken our teamwork to a new level. Our teams have become our families. Sometimes we feel better when we are with our work teams because they understand. When we are home, we wonder how they are doing without us. We want to have more balance, but we also want to take that spirit of camaraderie with us.

We have found new ways to communicate and educate. Gone are the days of sitting in classrooms, reading emails and spending time in meetings. In are daily huddles, secure sites and fantastic educators, nurse managers and clinical nurse specialists who participate in care with us and teach along the way.

The small things make a big difference. For example, the nurses memorized the phone number of a long-term patient’s family member, so when she called, they answered the phone by using her name and asking how she was. This family member felt like she was part of our team.

Another patient’s wife wanted to know which room he was in from outside the building. The nurse donned her PPE and went to the window so she could wave to his family and they would know where he was. We do not want to forget the small things.

We are more open about our feelings, bolder in expressing our feelings. This has helped us develop resiliency through this marathon. We have difficult conversations with families and visitors. We know it is not a sign of weakness to cry; it gets us through another day.

We find new ways to do things or how to do things differently with what we have. For example, in a typical influenza season we may “prone” approximately 10 patients. Proning is putting the patient on their belly for a long period of time, because it helps get more oxygen to their lungs. In the past we would place them in a specialty bed that rotated and suspended them in the prone position. Since COVID-19 started, we have proned more than 120 patients. We do it manually, turning them with sheets and a team of four nurses and a respiratory therapist. We will never forget how to properly place a patient in a prone position. We will save lives in the future with this expertise.

We know each other better, especially across departments. A young lady was admitted to PRMC. She was 23 weeks pregnant. She stayed with us for 58 days, was intubated twice and required a tracheostomy to get her off the ventilator. Throughout her time in the ICU, a labor and delivery nurse stayed on the unit to help assess the condition of the baby and help deliver, if necessary. Medical nurses and labor and delivery nurses celebrated not only when this young lady was discharged but when she came back to deliver a healthy baby boy. We will always appreciate what we can do together.

We have learned to be humble through gratitude. We do not like to be called heroes, but we do appreciate recognition and a simple thank-you for the kindness, patience, understanding, gentleness and presence we provide. We will never forget those thank-yous.

We have become experts at patience and hope. Many COVID-19 patients are admitted, get better and go home within a few days. Others stay with us for weeks. An older gentleman was on high levels of oxygen when he was admitted. His providers did not expect him to do well and an early Palliative Care consult was ordered. But he had a different plan. He spent 14 days with us, we turned him, fed him when he was too short of breath to do it himself and helped him through the long days of isolation. He was discharged to his family, who was joyful to have their husband, father and grandfather back with them.

Then there is a middle-aged man who was in the ICU for almost a month. He avoided ECMO by mere inches and there were times when hope was difficult. But he also got better, and late one evening, when the ambulance transport was finally available to transfer him to his rehab bed at Randallia, the nurses gathered and lined the hallway to give him a round of applause and cheers as the ambulance workers wheeled him down the hallway. We like to think we gave him a moment to build the patience and hope he would need to make it home.

We look for and recognize God moments. An older grandmother came to us dehydrated and weak. She shared for days about how she needed to get better and go home to water her garden. But she didn’t get better. Her care was eventually changed to comfort measures, and she passed away. As she was taking her last breaths, a thunderstorm with heavy rain moved into the area. It was the first rain we had after a long dry spell. As all the nurses there that day will tell you, as their special patient was going to heaven, God watered her garden.