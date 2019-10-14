Five-car crash injures two, stalls traffic at Lima and Cook

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police say a five-car crash at the intersection of Lima and Cook Roads injured two people and stalled traffic.

The crash occurred around 6:40 p.m. near the middle of the intersection, according to dispatchers. Police said westbound traffic to Cook Road would be temporarily closed.

Pictures from the scene show a truck and SUV facing each other with front-end damage to both vehicles. Police said five vehicles in total were being towed from the scene.

Two people were injured but both only had minor injuries, according to police.

No further information was immediately available.