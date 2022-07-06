FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Several fish were found in floodwater covering a roadway in Franke Park on Wednesday.

The fish were found along Park Drive in Franke Park, outside the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo parking lot.

Zoo officials said the fish likely came from the nearby Spy Run Creek, which overflowed during heavy rains Tuesday and Wednesday.

These photos were shared by Julie Smith:

Several people including Fort Wayne Police officers used nets and their hands to carry the fish back to the creek. By 2:30 p.m., the fish were all cleared from the road.