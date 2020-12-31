First woman and Hispanic man sworn in to Allen County Circuit Court

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Judge Wendy Davis made history on Friday when she was sworn in as the Allen County Circuit Court. She is the first woman to hold that position in the county’s circuit court.

Davis ran unopposed in November’s general election. She succeeds outgoing Thomas Felts, who is retiring after serving for 18 years as the county’s circuit court judge.

Davis is proud of being the first woman judge on the circuit court, and she plans to honor Felts’ legacy through the system’s problem-solving courts.

“(Felts) has started three problem-solving courts in circuit court: veteran’s court, restoration and now the new OWVI court,” Davis said. “All designed to help those that are non-violent, low-level offenders get through the court system, get out of the court system clean and sober, and get them united back with their families and working in Allen County.”

As one of her first acts as circuit court judge, Davis swore in Jesus Treviño as an Allen County Circuit Court magistrate. Treviño is the first Hispanic man to serve as a judicial official in the county.