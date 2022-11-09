FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne Street Department crews will work Friday, November 11 and Saturday, November 12 in north side neighborhoods because of the large amount of leaves they still need to pickup.

To keep residents informed of any changes in the schedule, leaf collection updates are provided daily before 3:00 p.m. at cityoffortwayne.org/leaves. The daily updates include what neighborhood the crews will be working in the following day. A collection map and guidelines for the process are also be located on the web page. Additionally, residents have the option to call 260-427-2603 to hear recorded daily updates.

Residents are asked to rake leaves to the curb or park strip in front of their home, but not in the street. Leaves should be in the pick-up area by Monday at 7:00 a.m. on the collection week.

Collection Guidelines

Rake leaves to the park strip by 7:00 a.m. on the first day of the week when crews will be in your area.

Don’t put leaves in your trash or recycling cart.

Don’t burn leaves. It’s a violation of the City Code and can result in a fine.

Don’t place leaves in the street.

Don’t place leaves in or over storm drains.

Parents should remind children not to play in leaf piles near the street for safety and to assist motorists.

Those who would like the flexibility of having leaves collected at their convenience may use the biodegradable bag system. Residents with bagged leaves are asked to call 311 to schedule a pick-up. The bags need to be placed at the curb prior to calling 311. Bagged leaf collection will run through the end of 2022, weather permitting.