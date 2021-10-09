First responders train to prevent grain-related farming deaths

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Grain bin extrication training for emergency responders is taking place Saturday in an effort to eliminate deaths related to grain engulfment.

Farmers can find themselves in dangerous situations when they enter the tall storage bins to prepare for harvest. The intention is to break up the grain so it can flow smoothly, but when doing so, some farmers never come back out.

According to researchers at Purdue University, more than 900 cases of grain engulfment have been reported with a fatality rate of 62% over the past 50 years. Learning more about grain bin safety practices can reduce the risk of injury, crushing, entanglement or amputation when dealing with a grain bin.

Local fire departments are gathering at the Kendallville Fire Department Station 1 from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. for the training. Presented by Stateline Farm Rescue, the class provides hands-on skills to help fire and rescue personnel better understand the strategies for preventing and responding to grain-related entrapments.

The training event is sponsored by the Noble County Farm Bureau, LaGrange County Farm Bureau, Farm Credit Mid-America, South Milford Grain Company, Frick Services, Inc., Stroh Farm Supply, Look`s Farm Service LLC, Purdue Extension Noble County, 1-800-BOARDUP, Cross Road Farms, LLC, Whiteshire Hamroc and Wholheter Farms.