The Safety Village features miniature buildings like simulated police and fire stations to teach kids about safety.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The community is invited to a family-oriented trick-or-treating event Saturday held by Fort Wayne Police and Fire officials.

The city’s police and fire departments announced in a release Tuesday the Safety Village Halloween Bash serves as a safe place parents can bring kids for trick-or-treating. The Safety Village is a complex with miniature buildings designed for kids to explore and learn about safety through hands-on experiences.

The Halloween event includes a Zombie Walk, a train ride through the “not-so-scary graveyard,” dancing to spooky music with the Village People, games and prizes. First responders will have their vehicles on display and drones on site.

The release said everyone who comes gets a free hot dog, popcorn and water while supplies last. The free event is Saturday from noon to 3 p.m.

The release noted that parking is available across the street at the Public Safety Academy, and pets are not allowed at the event.