First responders pay tribute to Lutheran healthcare workers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Departments from Allen and three other surrounding counties paid tribute to the people working on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic at Lutheran Hospital.

Earlier this month, first responders from around the area treated the staff at Parkview Regional Medical Center with a parade to thank them for all of their hard work. Now, they’re sharing the love with the healthcare workers over at Lutheran Hospital.

Courtesy: Macklin Aerial Photography

“We wanted to be able to give back in a different way,” said organizer Tyler Burns, EMS Captain for the Washington Township Fire Department. “We wanted to show our support, let them know we’re on the same team, we’re here to help each other and we’re here to help them in any way they need us.”

Lutheran’s CEO, Brady Dubois, said morale is high at the hospital, but the parade was something exciting for the staff to look forward to.

“The moral is high right now throughout the hospital as they’ve done a phenomenal job throughout this crisis but the excitement about seeing all their friends from the public sector is certainly a morale boost for them,” said Dubois. “We work side-by-side with the first responders and the public safety folks all the time and there’s so much love between the two groups and we just really appreciate them.”

The same thing was done at Parkview Regional Medical Center on April 10, but Burns said there are no plans to do the same at other hospitals in the area. The reason is, it is just too difficult to get that many first responders in one place at the same time.

Courtesy: Macklin Aerial Photography

“This whole point when we did the Parkview one and we’re doing this Lutheran one is to not just show support to one particular hospital the whole Parkview network, the whole Lutheran network,” said Burns. “Unfortunately, it’s tough to get this many people in public safety together most of these departments that are here are still in service so if a call does come in they will break away and go make an emergency call. 911 obviously takes precedence.”

Along with those first responders, some others from the community parked in the parking lot and held signs and flags to show their support for Lutheran’s healthcare workers as well as the public safety workers.