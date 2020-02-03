First responders honored in billboard photo shoot

Members of the Allen County Sheriff’s Department stand in front of various vehicles.

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Allen County has nearly one thousand officers, and one citizen plans to honor them with a billboard campaign.

Law enforcement officers from each agency in the county gathered to take a photo for the campaign Monday.

The group behind the campaign, called Appreciation 365, says most people only take a few days each year to honor the service first responders provide, so the campaign aims to keep the conversation going year-round.

There will be seven billboards shared throughout the county.

