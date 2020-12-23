First responders hold parade at Parkview Regional Medical Center to honor health care workers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Tuesday evening, area first responder units held a parade to honor health care workers at Parkview Regional Medical Center.

The lineup included police, fire and EMS who flashed their lights and honked their horns as they drove through Parkview’s campus.

Kyle Brigle is a paramedic in Ohio while his wife works at Parkview. He says the even the smallest gestures can go a long way.

“As a health care worker myself, running on helping sick person after sick person, you just get beat up. You get tired. You get worn down. You just think no one cares, and something like this, something small like this makes a world of difference to people,” Brigle said.

Monday evening a similar parade was held to honor health care workers at Lutheran Hospital.