Water rescue finds one dead after car flipped in Fort Wayne pond

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One man is dead after being found in a car submerged in a pond.

Just after 8 a.m. Saturday, first responders with the Fort Wayne Fire Department began the water rescue at the pond, located in the 1300 block of Oak Bay Run which turns into the Millstone subdivision in the northern part of Fort Wayne.

Police told WANE 15 a neighbor was walking by this morning, saw the car overturned in the water, and called 911.

Upon further investigation, one neighbor told police they ‘heard a loud crash’ around midnight but could not see any indication of the crash.

Upon arrival, police could see the submerged car from 50 yards away.

Police said they could tell the car had been submerged in the water for several hours, but due to zero visibility in the murky water, they couldn’t tell if anyone was in the car until the water rescue was complete around 10:45 a.m.

Initial information indicates the vehicle was traveling eastbound on Northland Boulevard at a high rate of speed, and for some reason did not try to turn onto Oak Bay Run but instead continued straight and left the roadway. Investigators are working to determine what caused this.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office will release the exact cause and manner of death as well as the identity of the man at a later date.

FWPD, FWFD and Parker Towing were at the scene.

