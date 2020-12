FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Hospital workers have spent almost a year putting their lives on the line during the coronavirus pandemic, and first responders wanted to say thank you.

Monday, first responders held a parade at Lutheran Hospital that began around 6 p.m.

The parade included about 40 fire trucks, 20 ambulances and several police cars that circled the campus.

The first vehicle was a ladder truck that held the ‘man of the week’: Santa.