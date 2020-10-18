First Presbyterian Theater puts on last production of 2020, says future shows too uncertain to predict

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — First Presbyterian Theater put on their last production of the year Saturday night, and they say the fate of future shows is still too uncertain to predict with the pandemic.

The theater put on their one-woman-show performance of “The Lady With All of the Answers”. The show is one of three the theater has held in their parking lot this fall. Like many other community theaters, they have been unable to hold shows inside because of the pandemic but Managing Artistic Director Thom Hofrichter said they are lucky that they have the church as a safety net to help them through.

“There’s a lot of theaters where 60, 70, 80 percent of their income comes from the box office and although that’s true with us, the fact that we don’t have that for a year isn’t hurting us too badly,” said Hofrichter. “I mean, if it continues year after year, then we’ll see.”

Hofrichter said they are still looking at their options for next year but don’t expect to be back in the theater until Spring at the earliest.