First Presbyterian Church launches “Love Bomb” campaign for Black History Month

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – First Presbyterian Church, based on the west side of downtown Fort Wayne, launched their “Love Bomb” campaign to support Black-owned businesses for Black History Month. A different Black-owned business will be showcased once a week throughout February.

The “Love Bomb” campaign was started last June by Rev. Annie Epling and Tony Belton. The original campaign was meant to spread awareness and support businesses and restaurants based in downtown Fort Wayne who were struggling with the economic impact from the pandemic.

“I think it’s important to highlight these artists and these businesses to be able to go out and say, ‘We want to support everybody in our community,'” Rev. Epling said.

The first business being showcased this month is “The Nguvu,” a fashion brand designed by Zeke Bryant. For almost two years, Bryant has been designing clothing accessories such as hats, necklaces and bow ties. With the help of Rev. Epling, Bryant hopes his business will continue on an upward trajectory.

“Advertising is kind of low, so [I’ve been] self-promoting on Instagram and other social media platforms,” Bryant said. “Getting help from First Presbyterian and other organizations is a big help.”

Zeke Bryant’s accessory brand, The Nguvu, is the first business being featured this month by First Presbyterian Church’s “Love Bomb” movement













Aside from purchasing items from these businesses, First Presbyterian is encouraging others to support a Black-owned business through word of mouth or on social media with #FWLoveBomb, write a positive review, or even send a donation.

First Presbyterian Church is also asking for help in nominating a Black-owned business that will be featured during the final week of February. To nominate a business, visit the Fort Wayne Love Bomb’s Facebook page.