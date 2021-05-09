First Presbyterian Church Gallery to reopen to public traffic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After months of showing their exhibit by appointment only, First Presbyterian Church is ready to open its doors back up to regular hours for the public.

Their latest exhibit titled “A Visual Forum” features the quarantine creations of artists from around the city, all focused on events that have happened in our community and around the world. That includes COVID-19, Black Lives Matter, environmental concerns and more. After months of isolation, it gives artists a chance to have their point-of-view recognized.

“That’s what visual art is, it’s like you have to go to a place where you can hear music being played lead here you have to have a place, and then people have to come in to see it,” said Sarah Savage, co-chair of the gallery. “That’s what’s been sad, that very few people have actually seen this, but we are hoping that will change with our opening.”

The church was surprised by the number of pieces submitted for the exhibit. It is also exciting for them to be able to welcome people back into their space.

“We got more than we thought. And we’re delighted with the response that we got we have some six-year-old children, we have a 93-year-old woman, and everything in between,” Terry Lindvall, co-chair of the gallery, said. “That’s what church is about. Church has always been the patron of the arts, and to have people back and viewing artwork in our beautiful gallery, just feels great.”

The gallery will have a special opening to the public on Friday, May 14 from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. After Friday, you can check out the gallery during the church’s hours of operation Monday through Friday from 9-5:00 p.m. and Sundays from 9-1:00 p.m.

The exihibit will run until September.