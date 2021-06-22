First News crews taste tests chocolate-covered cicadas

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After a couple weeks of waiting, the First News crew finally got to taste test chocolate-covered cicadas.

The “tasty morsels” came from Chouquette Chocolates in Maryland. The confectionary was selling the chocolate-covered cicadas so fast, they were backlogged by five days.

After much anticipation, Sierra Tufts, Adam Solarczyk and Josh Ayen tried them out. Find out if the chocolate bugs won them over in the video above. The group tried cinnamon milk chocolate-covered cicadas.

You might not be able to get chocolate cicadas locally, however. Brood X appears to be sparse in the area, and no one has stepped up to dip them in chocolate.

The periodical Brood X cicadas are emerging in the area for the first time since 2004.