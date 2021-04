MARKLE, Ind. (WANE) – First Merchants Banks has begun the process of closing several area branches.

Across Indiana, Ohio, Michigan and Illinois, 17 banking centers will be closed by the end of April because the company is “transforming their banking center network.”

The Markle branch closed Tuesday and the Leo location will be closing on Tuesday.

Negotiations with a competing bank to purchase the Markle location are still under way.