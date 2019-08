Here’s a first look at the race shirts that will be worn at the Fort4Fitness Run the Fort event that will take place September 28.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort4Fitness unveiled the race shirts and medals for its 2019 Run the Fort Fall Festival.

The Fall Festival features four main races: the 4-Mile, the 10K (6.2 miles), the 13.1-mile half-marathon, and the 26.2-mile full marathon. The event will be held Sept. 28 in downtown Fort Wayne.

Here’s a first look at the medals that will be awarded at the Fort4Fitness Run the Fort event that will take place September 28.

Registration is now open for the event. Click HERE to get registered. Early registration must be completed before Sept. 19.