FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Just a few months away from opening, WANE 15 got a first look at the new Community Transportation Network’s garage off of South Maplecrest Road. The garage will ensure that drivers are able to get to customers quicker and more efficiently and should be operating within the next few months.

The new garage is referred to as the east building and hopes to expand the footprint in the community by providing greater efficiencies for the organization and better opportunities for future growth. This new garage will ensure operation are more efficient as well. Small offices are on site and the building and property is set up for growth.

“We are on six acres and we built the office spaces in order for them to be expanded,” Justin Cupper, Executive Director of CTN says.

CTN’s mission is to ease the burden of transportation so that people throughout the community are able to connect. Transportation is offered to those with disabilities who need a ride to work, the elderly that need assistance getting to appointments, and charter services to child care centers to name a few service options.

“We need drivers, we need drivers desperately. I’d hire 10 new driver right now if I could. All of our drivers we hire part time and full time and they only need a for hire or chauffeur’s license which you can get at the BMV pretty easily,” Cupper says.

Prior to the pandemic the organization would make around 100,000 trips a year. Currently the fleet has 36 busses and are hoping to add four more in the coming months.

If in need of a ride or are looking for more information on the organization, visit the website or call 260-420-3280.