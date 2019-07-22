First Fridays Fort Wayne relocates to Kachmann Auditorium

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne networking forum is moving to a new location for its monthly leadership development forums.

The group will move to the Kachmann Auditorium on the campus of Lutheran Hospital.

First Fridays Fort Wayne, as the name suggests, meets on the first Friday of every month from September to May. The forum is in its third season of bringing in dynamic, local leaders to share about a variety of topics.

To register for these free events or to view the Season 3 roster, visit FirstFridaysFW.com.