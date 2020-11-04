First female judge voted into Allen Circuit Court

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The election brought a historic win to Allen Circuit Court.

Hon. Wendy W. Davis won an uncontested race for the new judge of Allen Circuit Court. She will become the first female judge for the court.

“It means so much to me to be the first female Circuit Court judge. I mean here we are on the heals of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who just passed away. And you know, she was a trailblazer. And she, along with Sandra Day O’Conner and Amy Coney Barrett now, they have been trailblazers that I think we as woman can look at and say, “We can achieve this, as well, and we can be the first in different positions of leadership,” said Davis.

Davis currently serves as a judge on Allen Superior Court.

Circuit Court defers from Superior Court because there is only one judge. Davis, once she’s sworn in, will oversee cases that vary from criminal to civil. She also will oversee the Problem Solving Courts.

“We try to get those individuals with low-level felonies that are dealing with addiction, if you’re a veteran, or if you’re dealing with mental health and addictions, we can really give you a lot of wrap around services. And give you a lot of rehabilitative services through the criminal justice system to get you out of the criminal justice system.”

The Allen Circuit Veterans Court, a Problem Solving Court, is something near and dear to Davis’s heart. Her husband and son both serve in the military.

Davis’s historic win comes at a time where Allen Superior Court adds more men to the bench. Nearly two years ago women held the majority.

Davis is leaving the Superior Court bench, but being the named the first female judge on Circuit Court continues to break barriers.

“I hope to be a change agent, as well for this county. And a leader in guiding the way for other young women that aspire to be a circuit court judge.”

Davis will be sworn in by the current Circuit Court judge, Hon. Thomas Felts on December 31st. Judge Felts did not seek reelection.