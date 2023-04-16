FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Next weekend Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation is hosting its first-ever Riverfront Literacy Expo in celebration of World Book Day. The event is being held at Promenade Park.

Riverfront Fort Wayne special events coordinator Jesus Rosario stopped by WANE 15 to talk about what will be happening at the event. You can see that in the interview above.

Riverfront Fort Wayne’s first-ever Literacy Expo is on Sunday, April 23. It’s being held at Promenade Park from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. An open mic poetry reading is happening from 11 a.m. until noon. It is free to attend, but you’re also encouraged to bring unwanted books to donate to Little Free Libraries and Riverfront Fort Wayne. You can click here to learn more.