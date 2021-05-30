First Dogs for Vets Golf Scramble raises thousands for veterans

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) — The inaugural Dogs for Vets Golf Scramble raised thousands of dollars to help provide service dogs to veterans on Friday.

The event took place at Eagle Glen Golf Course. Despite the rainy conditions, 21 teams participated, 16 of which were comprised of veterans. The event raised $11,150 to benefit nonprofit Our Turn to Serve, an organization that pairs veterans suffering from service-related trauma with trained service dogs.







Photos courtesy Melissa Stuckey

The event was organized by Churubusco High School student Kendall Stuckey. The golf scramble is the latest project Stuckey has organized to raise money for the organization. She told WANE 15 in November that she plans on continuing her efforts at least for the rest of her time as a high school student.

To date, Stuckey has raised $12,755, including the money raised from a cookie drive as well as homemade dog toys she sold.