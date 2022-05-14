FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The first baby box in Fort Wayne was placed Friday at Lutheran Downtown Hospital.

The box is outside of the emergency room ambulance bay at Main and Van Buren streets. This is the third baby box in Allen County, with a fourth planned for Aboite Township.

Monica Kelsey, the founder of Safe Haven Baby Boxes, made an appearance and demonstrated how it works. Indiana’s Safe Haven Law allows a mother to safely and anonymously surrender custody of a newborn child to an emergency service provider.

Since 2017, 18 infants have been safely placed across the country.