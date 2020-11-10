Fireworks light up downtown Fort Wayne Tuesday night

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Downtown Fort Wayne will light up with a rescheduled firework show. The show was originally scheduled for July 4 but was canceled due to COVID.

The show will now be on the eve of Veterans Day off the Indiana Michigan Power building downtown Fort Wayne. The date was chosen to honor and celebrate veterans and their service to the country. It was also rescheduled to give residents of Fort Wayne something to look forward to throughout the ongoing pandemic.

Those who are attending are asked to spread out and social distance as well as wear a mask. Officials say that the show can be seen throughout the city.

John Perlich, city spokesman says, “Without the men and women that sacrifice so much we wouldn’t have the freedoms we have today such as a firework show, so we wanted it to be meaningful.”

The show is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. and is supposed to last around 25 minutes.