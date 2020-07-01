Fireworks complaints down in Fort Wayne despite spike in sales

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fireworks sales are reported to be on the rise locally and across the nation. While sales are on the increase, the Fort Wayne Police Department reports that fireworks complaints are down, when compared to last year.

In 2019, there were 127 fireworks complaints to the Fort Wayne Police Department from June 1 through June 30. This year, there were only 81 complaints during that same period, which is a 36 percent decrease since last year.

Other cities across the state and nation have reported a significant increase in complaints from fireworks being used prior to the designated shoot times.

Legal firework usage hours in Fort Wayne are from June 29 through July 3 and July 5 through July 9 from 5 PM until two hours after dusk. Fireworks are permitted for usage on the 4th of July from 10 AM until midnight.

Even though the number of complaints locally are down, fireworks sales are said to be on the rise. Large fireworks corporation, Phantom Fireworks, told WSBT that they are expecting “sales to be three times higher than projected and the busiest week has yet to come.”

Local fireworks stores are also reporting an increase in sales this year. WANE 15 spoke with several area shops that all reported an increase in sales as of the end of June.

Chris Watt, owner of Inferno Fireworks, attributes the increase in sales to a few factors. He told WANE 15 that he believes that the 4th of July falling on a Saturday is a big reason sales are up. Watt also said that he believes people are turning to fireworks as a way to get outside and express freedom, as the nation continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information on the City of Fort Wayne’s fireworks policy, click here.