Firehouse Subs donates over $24.7K to FWFD for upgraded lifesaving equipment

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation® has recently provided a $24,777.32 grant to the Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) to help upgrade lifesaving equipment.

The funding will be applied toward the purchase of two Holmatro Combi-Tools & Accessories, which will be used to ensure greater lifesaving capabilities for first responders in the community, the City of Fort Wayne said.

“We are grateful to Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation and our local Firehouse Subs in Fort Wayne for awarding us this grant,” said Fort Wayne Fire Chief Eric Lahey. “By providing Holmatro Combi-Tools & Accessories, our first responders will be able to help the residents of Fort Wayne during emergency situations.”

During the most recent grant cycle, the foundation awarded 126 grants to public safety organizations nationwide. The 126 grants totaling nearly $2.7 million were given to organizations in need of critical lifesaving equipment and resources.

To donate and learn more about Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, visit the foundation’s website.