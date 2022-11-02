FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne firefighters responded to the Old Fort early Wednesday morning after a fire was reported on the property.

The fire was called out just before 1 a.m. In a video sent to WANE 15 News, fire trucks and first responders can be seen lining Spy Run Ave. just outside the Old Fort. Flames and a large plume of smoke can be seen coming from the property.

The Old Fort brings history to life with demonstrations and re-enactments throughout the year. According to its website, the goal is “to educate the community about the Old Fort and its significance to the Old Northwest Territory, the State of Indiana, and the United States during the 17th and 18th centuries.”

No other information was immediately available Wednesday morning. WANE 15 has reached out to the fire department for more details about damage to the property.