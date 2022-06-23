FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One person is hospitalized with serious injuries after they were pulled from the front porch of a burning home early Thursday morning.

According to the Fort Wayne Fire Department, a fire started around 12:45 a.m. at a home in the 400 block of Baker St. near Parkview Field. Someone reported that people were trapped inside the home.

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke pouring from the second story of the home and found an unconscious person on the front porch. They pulled that person to safety and started treatment. Medics took the victim to a hospital in serious condition.

It took crews less than 15 minutes to get the fire under control. Nobody else was inside the home. The cause of the fire is under investigation.