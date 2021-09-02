Firefighters ‘quickly knock down’ fire in soffit of Bass Road home

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Firefighters put out a small fire at a home on Fort Wayne’s west side early Thursday.

According to a port from the Southwest Fire District, crews were called just after midnight to a home in the 4900 block of Bass Road, just west of Thomas Road, on a report of a structure fire.

Firefighters arrived and found fire in the soffit of the home. The fire district said “the fire was quickly knocked down” by the first crew on scene.

Crews were cleared by 2 a.m., the post said.

It’s not clear how the fire started, or if anyone was home at the time. No injuries were reported.

