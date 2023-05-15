FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to a reported house fire in southwest Fort Wayne. The call came in just before 6 a.m. Monday morning.

A person inside the home woke up smelling smoke inside the home. A fire had started in a front room of the home, according to FWFD.

Three people and a cat made it out of the house safely, said FWFD. Crews were able to get the fire under control in a little over 5 minutes.

When WANE 15 arrived on the scene, no flames were visibly coming from the house. However, crews did need to shut down Sand Point Road near the home. That’s in the 3000 block between Kelmar Drive and Tyrone Road.

The home suffered moderate fire and smoke damage, said FWFD. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.