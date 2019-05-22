Firefighters investigate Kroemer Rd. house fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Multiple fire crews were called to a house fire on Kroemer Rd. Tuesday night.
According to Fort Wayne police dispatchers, firefighters were called to the 1800 block of Kroemer around 8:43 p.m.
Not much information about the fire is known at this time. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
