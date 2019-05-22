Local News

Firefighters investigate Kroemer Rd. house fire

Posted: May 21, 2019 09:42 PM EDT

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Multiple fire crews were called to a house fire on Kroemer Rd. Tuesday night.

According to Fort Wayne police dispatchers, firefighters were called to the 1800 block of Kroemer around 8:43 p.m.

Not much information about the fire is known at this time. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available. 

