FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) responded to a house fire on Fort Wayne’s southeast side Thursday afternoon.

Multiple firetrucks and firefighters were seen at a home near the intersection of South Hanna Street and Congress Avenue.

The FWFD said there were no people or pets in the home at the time of the fire, and firefighters found a fire in the kitchen and attic area.

The fire was “electrical in nature,” according to the FWFD.

The FWFD said the house suffered heavy smoke damage and moderate fire and water damage.