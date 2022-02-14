FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Firefighters extinguished a house fire in the south of downtown Fort Wayne Monday night.

Just before 7 p.m. Fort Wayne firefighters were called to the 1000 block of West Rudisill Boulevard on reports of a house fire, near Foster Park. They arrived to find a moderate amount of smoke on the first and second floors of the house. The fire was later identified in the laundry room on the second floor of the house.

With the help of the building’s sprinkler system, crews extinguished the flames in just over 15 minutes.

Maintenance personnel who were on the scene said the house was unoccupied.

The house suffered moderate smoke and water damage as a result of the fire. The cause is still under investigation.