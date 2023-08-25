FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Friday afternoon fire sent plumes of smoke across northeast Allen County as firefighters battled a blaze near Harlan.

At approximately 4:45 Friday afternoon, Northeast Fire District and East Central Fire and EMS Territory responded to reports of a structure fire in the 16000 block of State Road 37.

Crews arrived on scene and located a small pool house on fire behind a house.

Crews had the fire extinguished in less than 30 minutes.

State Road 37 was closed down for the safety of first responders but has since reopened.

No civilians or firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.