Firefighters battle house fire near Manchester High School

NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. (WANE) – Firefighters in Wabash County are responding to a house fire in North Manchester Tuesday morning.

Just after midnight, crews responded to the 1000 block of North Market Street, near Manchester High School. Smoke damage and charring is visible from the exterior of the house. It is unknown if there are any injuries.

Market Street is currently closed as firefighters continue to respond to the house fire.

Authorities are expected to provide more details in a press conference later Tuesday morning.

