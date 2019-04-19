Firefighters battle fire started in bedroom

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Multiple fire crews were called to a home on Marcy Lane on Thursday night.

Fort Wayne firefighters were called to the 2600 block of Marcy Ln. around 8:05 p.m. and found smoke coming from the home when they arrived.

Firefighters forced entry into the home and located the fire in the rear bedroom. The fire was under control within 20 minutes.

No one was home at the time and no injuries were reported.

The house did sustain fire and heavy smoke damage. The Red Cross was called to the scene to provide assistance to an adult and three children.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.



