Firefighters battle fire at home near downtown Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A home just north of downtown Fort Wayne was damaged by fire Monday afternoon.

Fort Wayne Fire crews were called just before 3 p.m. to 507 Elmer Ave., off Wells Street, on a report of a fire.

Firefighters could be seen working on the roof of the small, single-story home.

Officials said the fire started in the rear of the home. The owner was able to get out safely with his pets.

There were no injuries.

The home sustained damage to both the inside and the outside of the property.

The cause is still under investigation.