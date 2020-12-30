Man rescued from roof, baby OK after house fire along West Rudisill

Firefighters work a house fire at a home at 355 W. Rudisill Blvd. on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fire damaged a south Fort Wayne home late Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called around 11 a.m. to a home at 355 W. Rudisill Blvd., just east of South Calhoun Street, on a report of a fire.

The fire was extinguished by 11:30.

Officials told WANE 15 that a man was rescued from the roof of the home, and an 11-month-old was rescued from inside the home. They were both said to be in good condition.

Additional information about the fire, including a potential cause or the amount of damage, has not been released.